Dr Syed Abid calls for innovative solutions to skill development of youth

After assuming charge as Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today held an introductory meeting with the officers regarding the implementation of Skill Development Mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MD impressed upon the officials to think out of the box in furtherance of the Skill Development Mission and expand the scope to the interventions beyond traditional skilling domains.

Dr Abid impressed upon the participants to redouble their efforts in devising updated interventions for upgrading their skill set and improving the employability of the youngsters. It was emphasised that the felt needs of the young population of J&K should be duly considered by stakeholder consultation and a customised district wise approach at implementation. Modern and time relevant skills for the young population, for example cloud computing, 3D printing, data mining, app development among others should be imparted.

The MD said that the focus should also be on the people living in remote and geographically disadvantageous locations so as to bring a parity in the employability and skill development in the youth of J&K.

He emphasized the role of the district administrations and said that their role is of vital importance in the skill development of the young population.

The MD also expounded the importance of convergence with other government departments and other non governmental organisations.