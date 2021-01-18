Dwivedi affirms Govt's commitment towards welfare of industrial sector

Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today met the Federation of Industries, Jammu, who called on him to apprise him of their issues and demands.

The federation, which was led by it’s President, Lalit Mahajan, presented a host of issues marring the desired growth of industry in the region. The issues included non-availability of certain incentives to small and micro industries, freight charges and transport incentives, extension of state fiscal incentives to new industrial units, rights over SIDCO/ SICOP land etc. In addition, the members also demanded certain amendments in existing SROs.

Meanwhile, lack of skilled and semi-skilled labour in the region was also highlighted in the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary said that due to unforeseen circumstances posed by the Covid pandemic, industries had to suffer certain losses. He affirmed that the government is dedicated to the welfare of existing as well as newly set up industries and has already granted various subsidies and interest subventions enabling entrepreneurs grow their businesses to the fullest .