Dwivedi meets deputations of industrial unit holders

Several deputations of Industrial Unit holders called on Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, to apprise him of various issues confronting them at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

A deputation of Steel Rolling unit holders led by Mir Waseem requested Commissioner Secretary to expedite the power supply to electric furnace  and demanded  that electricity  be  provided to continue the running of units as other sources of fuel are not available in sufficient quantity.  The delegation informed Commissioner Secretary that provision of electricity to steel industry will help to  reduce carbon footprint.

Another deputation of industrial unit holders of Summerbugh  Lasjan led by Shahid Thakur apprised Commissioner Secretary that there are about 100 units of different sectors   operating  at Summerbugh Lasjan and requested for declaration of the area as industrial estate so the common facilities including roads, electricity and power supply shall be provided to them.

Besides, a delegation of Industrial Association of Lassipora led by Sheikh Nissar called on Commissioner Secretary to apprise him of various issues including encroachment of land at industrial estate Lassipora, shortage of water supply, NOC from Pollution Control Board, dearth of staff in DIC Pulwama and operationalization  of  Effluent Treatment Plants..

