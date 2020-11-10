Dwivedi reviews implementation of industrial revival package

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj K Dwivedi today took a review of progress under package for relief and revival of industry announced by Lieutenant Governor on the basis of a report of the Committee constituted for the same, here at a meeting.

The Commissioner Secretary dealt with all the points of action pertaining to the Industries & Commerce Department, comprising Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Handicrafts and Handloom Department, J&K SIDCO and J&K SICOP. He underscored the need for creating awareness among the industrial fraternity regarding the benefits announced by the JKUT Government under the said Package.

Dwivedi impressed upon the officers present in the meeting to enable ease of doing business. “The steps taken by the department on this behalf should not merely remain on papers, but the effect should be seen on ground”, he added.

He also underscored the need to address Artisan distress and called for creating market demand for their products. He asked the department to explore the possibility of procuring handicraft goods from artisans through Corporation like JK Industries and SICOP and making these goods available to various Government Departments ensuring their marketability.

He emphasised on the need for securing 20 percent procurement of locally manufactured goods along with 20 percent price preference in all procurements on e-tendering and GeM portal.

The Commissioner Secretary urged the Director, I&C-Jammu and Director, I&C-Kashmir to arrange a Buyer-Seller Meet with the Army for enhancing the market reach of local products.

He impressed upon the Committee constituted for suggesting Diagnostic study regarding solving problems related to Industries to submit its report well within the prescribed time frame.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Harun, MD J&K SIDCO; Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu; RC Kotwal, Director-Finance, Industries and Commerce Department; Vikas Gupta, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Jammu; Aadil Fareed, Deputy Secretary and DP Singh, General Manager, SICOP, besides other officers from the allied departments.

Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmed Shah, and Director, Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, Masrat Ul Islam, also attended the meeting through video conferencing.