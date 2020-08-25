Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:30 AM

e-Auction portal to promote Kashmir saffron

With an aim to promote trading of GI tagged ‘Kashmir Saffron’, the Department of Agriculture under the aegis of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC), has created PAN India e-Auction portal in collaboration with NSE-IT.

The sole motive to create the portal has been to assure Buyers to have access to quality ‘Kashmir Saffron’.

As per the official handout issued hers, the Saffron growers of Kashmir valley  and Buyers across India have been requested to register themselves as SELLERS and BUYERS for E- Trading on the  e-Auction portal www.saffroneauctionindia.com, so that hassle free e-Trading between registered Growers and registered Buyers is ensured.

