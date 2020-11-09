E-Training cum Webinar for registration on GeM

District Industries Center (DIC) Srinagar in collaboration with District Administration and Directorate of Industries and Commerce today conducted a one day online training programme cum webinar for registration of MSME units on GeM portal at DC Office here.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a dynamic, sustained initiative of the Government to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the Government Ministries and Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other apex autonomous bodies of the Government.

District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, General Manager, DIC Srinagar, Tazayun Mukhtar Kawos, Joint Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Assistant Director MSME, Srinagar, States Tax Officer Srinagar, representatives of various banks and 100 industrial unit holders participated in the event.

On the occasion, Business facilitator GeM (J&K), Kush Tyagi, gave a detailed presentation about registration of MSME unit holders on GeM portal.

While explaining the advantages of GeM portal, Tyagi said that based on the principles of efficacy, transparency and economy, the portal enables single window sale and procurement of all general goods and services through a simplified process.

He said the portal operates in real time and enables use of historical data and a feedback system for decision making, facilitating prudence in budget management, faster account settlement with timely payment to service providers, better price discovery and generation of auditory. State Taxes Officer informed the unit holders regarding the importance of timely filing of GST returns and its reimbursement under GST regime.

Speaking on the occasion GM, DIC Srinagar Tazayun said that the focus of the webinar is to apprise the participants of the registration process on Government e marketplace, the bigger common platform for sale and procurement, which is now a mandatory purchase platform for all Government Departments.

She said the portal is a single window sale and procurement platform enabling equality of opportunity and access to the national market to all the sellers as well as ensuring competitive and economic pricing for the buyers.

While concluding the session, the Deputy Commissioner applauded the initiative taken by District Industries Center Srinagar and Industries & Commerce Department to acquaint their unit holders with latest market challenges and stressed upon the unit holders to register themselves on GeM portal which would help them sell their products on a larger platform at national level.

Director Industries and Commerce also spoke on the occasion and emphasized on raising awareness among the entrepreneurs about the latest policies and technological innovations in the business processes and operations.

The series of webinars organised by Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Kashmir including the e-training programme conducted today was last of its kind and aimed to ensure effective coordination between unit holders and District Industries Centers and to better acquaint and aware the unit holders with latest markets trends, policies and schemes including UDYAM Registration, TReDS and GeM portal registration. During the interaction, the issues faced by the unit holders from the organized sectors as well as unorganized sectors and the developmental requirements of the estates were also addressed.