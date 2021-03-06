Ease of doing business|Pre-embedded clearance of mineral blocks for PRIs

In a step towards Ease of Doing Business, the Department of Mining is first time implementing pre-embedded Clearances for allotment of mining blocks in J&K. This was informed in a meeting chaired by M.K. Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary Mining Department.

Earlier, the Clearances from various departments like Environment, Forests, Pollution Control Board, Fisheries, Irrigation and Flood Control, Revenue were the responsibility of the Project Proponents and often resulted in delays and entailed their approaching the concerned stake-holding departments.

After the government granted approval for allotment of mining blocks to Panchayats, the Department carried out an extensive exercise to carry out surveys to identify feasible minor mineral blocks across J&K. So far, in 65 blocks, clearances of all the concerned departments have been obtained in advance. Around 36 Letters of Intent have been issued by the department and others are in process in consultation and coordination with Rural Development &Panchayati Raj Department.

The process of preparation of mining plans and securing environmental clearance has also begun. For effective handholding to the panchayats, the government has permitted the mining department to prepare mining plans and apply for environmental clearance on behalf of the panchayats. Majority of the blocks for PRIs shall be made operational by ending April, 2021.

The meeting was informed that for the first time, transparent e-auction was carried out comprehensively, which was the foremost requirement of the NGT and Supreme Court directions. Many leases have been made operational after obtaining environmental clearances and the process of others are put on a fast track by the government. He directed that an exercise be initiated to identify more minor mineral blocks especially in uncovered areas to provide the availability of material in such areas to expedite developmental works.