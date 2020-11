The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate today raided the business establishment of an industrialist here.

The sources said that the ED officials conducted raids at seven locations of the industrialist at Gandhi Nagar, Jewel, two places in Bari Brahmana, one in Samba and another in a flour mill in Jammu.

“The industrialist had taken a loan of Rs 83 crores from a national bank in 2014 and he allegedly did not pay loan amount to the bank,” said the sources.