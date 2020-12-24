Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:20 PM

EDB organises financial awareness programme at Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:20 PM

For disseminating financial awareness among farmers in remote villages and to felicitate Progressive farmers on Kisan Diwas, Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) in collaboration with SBI General insurance company organised financial awareness programme at Village Zaingam in Badgam District.

According to a statement, farmers of Zaingam and Khag area participated in the programme. General Manager ED Bank Mir Mohammad Akbar highlighted the role of Banks in meeting financial requirements of farmers and village artisans. Refering to the latest announcement of central Government regarding payment of Rupees 18000 crore to farmers under PM Kisan scheme  he said that farmers who maintain their accounts with banks and other financial institutions are getting these benefits regularly therefore all farmers should connect with Banks for availing subsidy benefits,  financial services and other digital banking facilities.

Regarding insurance benefits he informed that Banks are also  providing insurance products to customers to  cover their crops  and other allied activities therefore they should avail the benefit of subsidised insurance schemes to cover  unforeseen losses. He said that ED Bank branches have been purposely opened for the service and benefit of farmers and therefore  maximum ED Bank branches are  located in different villages.  Farmers should avail different types of loans and insurance benefits from these branches.

