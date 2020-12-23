EDB organises kissan welfare programme

On the eve of Kisan Diwas Ellaquai Dehati Bank in collaboration with SBI Life insurance company organised a Kisan welfare programme at Village Kadar in Kulgam District.

According to a statement, a large number of farmers participated in the programme. Chairman ED Bank Arshadul Islam speaking on the occasion highlighted the role being played by Regional Rural Banks for meeting financial requirements of farmers in remote villages. He apprised them about the availability of latest banking facilities and tech products in Banks and asked them to connect with Banks for availing financial services and other digital products.

“He said that farmers who have availed KCC from banks have been provided financial assistance under PM Kissan Scheme since banks are also providing insurance products to cover their crops and other allied activities therefore in order to cover or minimise the unforseen losses farmers must avail these facilities from nearest Banks. He said that ED Bank branches being located in different villages are providing hassle free financial services to farmers and common villagers they should visit these branches and apply for different loan and insurance facilities,” the statement reads.