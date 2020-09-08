EDB's customer service point inaugurated

Chairman Ellaquai Dehati Bank Arshad-ul- Islam inaugurated a customer service point at Frislana in block Pahalgam of Anantnag district.

According to EDB statement, Arshad-ul-Islam apprised the gathering about the latest banking products and services and highlighted the role of Ellaquai Dehati Bank in providing banking facilities to the masses especially to under privileged people residing in 13 districts of J&K where EDB has opened its branches.

He urged people to open their accounts in EDB for availing benefits of various schemes and other banking facilities like KCC, housing and SME loans.

A financial literacy camp was also conducted.