EDI trains women entrepreneurs

Eleven aspiring women entrepreneurs today completed a three-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) at Centre for Women Entrepreneurship of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

The aspirants are associated with Women Polytechnic College, Srinagar and belong to different districts of Kashmir Division. The candidates had already been skilled in different trades like Garment Technology, Food Technology and Fashion Designing. This capacity development programme by JKEDI equipped them with knowledge and abilities to run their business enterprises successfully.

The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Director JKEDI, G M Dar and the special guest of honour was Director Skill Development Department, Sajad Hussain Ganai.

Principal Women Polytechnic, Srinagar, Shafqat Ara and senior faculty members of JKEDI were also present on this occasion. Dr Naila Khanaday from Centre for Women Entrepreneurship JKEDI, gave a detailed presentation about the programme and praised the aspiring women entrepreneurs for their intent to embark on an entrepreneurial journey.