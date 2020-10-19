Educated youth must avail JKEDI's Startups scheme: Director

As part of “My Town my Pride” campaign launched by the Government, Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), G.M Dar, today visited Tral in Pulwama district to take stock of the issues and concerns of people.

The programme was attended by Additional DC (Tral) Pulwama, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officer, Block Development Officer, officials of JKEDI, Animal Husbandry department, Social Welfare Department, Forests Department, PHE department and a large number of people.

The urban outreach programme is aimed at reaching out to people for maximum coverage under beneficiary oriented schemes, grievances redressal and participatory planning process.

Director EDI emphasised upon the people of the town to come forward and actively participate in decision making process. He said that the main objective of such events is to reach out to people and connect them with the administration. He also made people aware about the importance of Startups, Entrepreneurship and self-employment initiatives being implemented by JKEDI.

Various social and religious organizations attended the programme and apprised the visiting officer about their problems and grievances. Besides, several youth delegations met the officer and raised many issues related to repair of roads, mini secretariat, indoor stadium, water supply, power supply in their respective areas.

Director also said that at least 10 educated youth from the area will be facilitated by JKEDI in the journey of entrepreneurship so that they can become role model for others. He also invited at least two people to come forward with innovative ideas where JKEDI can facilitate them under the Start-up policy of Jammu and Kashmir Government.