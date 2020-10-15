Effective coordination mandatory for tourism revival: Union Tourism Minister

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel today held a virtual meeting with the State Tourism Ministers and Administrators of Union Territories for revival of tourism activities across the country.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan and Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez participated in the meeting on behalf of J&K Government.

In his address, the Union minister said that COVID-19 pandemic has affected the tourism activities across the world and with the easing of restrictions through Unlock 5.0, the tourism activities will be revived in India. He added that effective coordination between centre, states and UTs is mandatory for successful revival of the tourism industry.

Prahlad impressed upon the ministers and representatives of states/UTs to maintain all public utilities, hotels and other places along their respective National Highways under proper COVID protocols so that tourists feel at ease while travelling and staying along these places.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan informed the minister that J&K is a potential tourist place receiving tourists from all across the world in large numbers. He added that the tourism sector contributes around 7-8% to the annual GDP of J&K.

Advisor Baseer Khan informed the minister that the pilgrimage tourism is also going on smoothly in J&K and a circuit from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to Kashmir will be made operational soon for increasing the tourist influx.