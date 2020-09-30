Efforts on to link farmers' produce to market outside: Dir Agriculture

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today said that the efforts are on at full swing to link farmers’ produce to the national market to enable them to improve their livelihood. He said this during a function organised to hand over the keys of two Bolero Pickup vans to the farmers of District Budgam and Baramulla under Mission on Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme at Lalmandi.

He advised the beneficiaries to use these vehicles in the best interest of farming operations and added that these pick up vans will not only help the beneficiary to transport their fresh produce to the local Mandies but also to the National Market which will ultimately fetch better prices.

The function was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Amir ud din Andrabi, Divisional Manager Agro’s Rashid ul Hassan Koul, besides other senior officers of the department.