Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 1:00 AM

Efforts on to link farmers' produce to market outside: Dir Agriculture

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 1:00 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today said that the efforts are on at full swing to link farmers’ produce to the national market to enable them to improve their livelihood. He said this during a function organised to hand over the keys of two Bolero Pickup vans to the farmers of District Budgam and Baramulla under Mission on Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme at Lalmandi.

He advised the beneficiaries to use these vehicles in the best interest of farming operations and added that these pick up vans will not only  help the beneficiary to transport their fresh produce to the local Mandies  but also to the National Market which will ultimately fetch better prices.

Trending News

Advisor Sharma, CS greet people on Gandhi Jayanti

RK correspondent's death widely condoled

File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rafi Mir calls on LG, submits memorandum of public demands

'Govt to speedup execution of works of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants'

The function was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Amir ud din Andrabi, Divisional Manager Agro’s Rashid ul Hassan Koul, besides other senior officers of the department.

Related News