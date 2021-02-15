Business, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
February 16, 2021

Eicher Kashmir Motors delivers first 10 Tyre Tipper vehicle

Srinagar,
February 16, 2021

Eicher – Kashmir Motors today delivered its first lot of 10 Tyre Tipper Pro 6028T series vehicles in Kashmir.

According to a statement, “the key handover ceremony took place at their showroom at Hyderpora; on this occasion the CEO, Eicher – Kashmir Motors  UfairAjaz handed over the keys to Danish Mir, Director – Jhelum Construction Company which is one of leading and renowned contractors of J&K.”

Ufair mentioned that the 10 Tyre Tipper segment has recently opened in Kashmir due to better road connectivity and it is expected that the construction market will expand manifolds, thanks to the new policies and schemes incorporated by GoI, which will uplift the infrastructure segment. “The Indian tipper truck market was valued at USD 3766 million in the year 2018 and is expected to garner a whopping USD 6049.0 million by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.89% across the globe over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024,” the statement reads.

