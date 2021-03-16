Business, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 12:13 AM

Eicher signs MoU with J&K Bank

Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 12:13 AM

Eicher Trucks and Buses today signed MOU with Jammu and Kashmir Bank here.

As per the press statement, under the MOU both the institutions will be working together to offer retail finance solutions for the entire range of cargo and passenger carriers to facilitate the purchase of commercial vehicles while ensuring operating economics for the end customers.

On the occasion Anil Deep Mehta, President-Consumer & Commercial Banking, J&K Bank, interacted with Ufair Ajaz, Vice President Business development & Marketing – Eicher -Kashmir Motors and Eicher team officials.”

Eicher offers end-to-end smart transport solutions starting from sub 5 ton, going upto 55T vehicles in cargo and construction range. The company also offers the passenger transport range in the country and has wide range of sales and service distribution.

