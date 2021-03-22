Ellaquai Dehati Bank holds awareness camp at Pulwama

Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) conducted a financial awareness programme at Village TahabPulwama for spreading financial awareness amongst common masses living in rural and far flung areas. Local panches, Sarpanches, large number of farmers and traders of Block Tahab participated in the program.

According to a statement issued here, chairman EllaquaiDehati Bank, Arshadul Islam apprised them about the benefits of various government Schemes and highlighted the role of EDB in providing these facilities to customers in rural and semi urban areas. He impressed upon them to connect with banks for availing benefits of schemes like Atal Pension Yojna, PMJJBY, PMSBY etc. He also informed them about interest subsidy being given by government through banks on prompt and timely repayment of KCC loans.