Enforcement drive against mutton sellers for sale of quality mutton

The joint team of Food & Drug Organization, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department conducted inspection of the retail mutton shops in different markets of Srinagar City. Dr Javaid Ahmad Rather, Veterinary officer of SMC also accompanied the team.

The team headed by Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, and Srinagar was constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to ensure sale of quality mutton to the consumers.

During the inspection, FCS&CA department lodged two FIRs against butchers/poultry sellers for over-charging, 02 butcher shops were sealed for indulging in over-charging besides a penal sum of Rs 8000/- was recovered from the erring traders.

The officers of Food Safety & Standards (Food & Drug Organization) prepared 06 cases against the butchers for not maintaining sanitary and hygiene requirements as are envisaged under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. The Veterinary Officers of SMC checked the quality of meat offered for sale by the butchers and in one instance destroyed some quantity of meat for being unfit for human consumption. Mutton dealers were directed to sell only quality meat to consumers. Further, the Legal Metrology department penalized 07 butchers for indulging in short-weighment, usage of unstamped weighing scales etc and recovered a penal sum of Rs 6700/- on spot.

Moreover, one weighing scale (digital) was seized for the commission of fraudulent practice. The localities which were inspected include Bemina, Hamdania Colony, Sanatnagar, Rawalpora, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Rajbagh, Peerbagh etc. The consumers may contact the department of FCS&CA on toll-free No:- 1800-180-7011 in case of any complaint.