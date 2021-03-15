Ensure 100% expenditure before financial year closure: Director Horticulture to DDOs

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today convened a review meeting in connection with the expenditure of all the schemes under operation for the development of Horticulture.

The component-wise expenditure made in all the districts of Kashmir Division was reviewed and discussed on table. The Director made it clear that there should not be any lapses in this regard and all the DDOs will ensure to make the 100% expenditure before the closure of the financial year. Further the requirement from all the District Heads was placed on the table for discussion and necessary steps will be taken for releasing the additional demand put forth by the Chief Horticulture officers and other Divisional officers for making efforts to complete all the developmental programmes in time frame. The Director impressed upon all the officers that they will ensure to meet out the requirement particularly the fruit growers who happen to be the beneficiaries for strengthening of irrigation infrastructure, Farm Mechanisation, Area Expansion programme , capacity building of technical knowhow etc in the field. The Director was optimistic that the officers of the Department will make their efforts to ensure that the targets are achieved in full without any fail.