Ensure smooth supply of essentials during Ramadhan: Chaya

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) on Tuesday urged the J&K administration to ensure supply of all essential services to people during the holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement the JKHC said the administration needs to make special arrangements to evacuate Kashmiris stranded outside J&K.

Chairman JKHC, Mushtaq Chaya said the holy month of Ramadhan has approached and people need to be provided all essentials at their doorsteps so that they do not have need to venture out during the lockdown.

Chaya said the government should ensure 24×7 electricity and water supply besides smooth supply of food items.

“Many areas are complaining of interrupted water and electricity supply which is a cause of concern. Electricity should be supplied round-the-clock so that people don’t find any problems in observing this holy month religiously,” he said.

Chaya extended his greeting to people on this occasion and urged them to pray at home and seek help from Almighty for elimination of the corona pandemic.

He expressed concern over situation of Kashmiris stranded outside J&K, saying they have exhausted all their money.

“The government needs to evacuate them to Kashmir as soon possible so that they are with their family members during this holy month. Under the lockdown, it would be difficult for them to prepare Suhur and wake up early while they are stranded and mentally stressful. Most of them have also exhausted their expenses as there is no source of livelihood in lockdown,” he said.