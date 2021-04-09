Ensure timely completion of pending cases: ROC

Incharge Registrator of Companies, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Hamid Bukhari today gave directions to the officials to ensure timely completion of inquiries, investigations.

As per the statement, ROC Bukhari during a meeting with the officials of Jammu and Srinagar offices directed officials to complete all the cases of inquiry, inspections and investigations pending.

“It is very important to make month wise schedule to dispose off the cases in time bound manner. The cases of inquiries and complaints in particular are to be taken priority wise to dispose off.”

“Further it has been decided to explore the mode of e-auctioning to sell off the properties under liquidation in the office of official liquidator that is attached to respective benches of High Court at both Jammu and Srinagar.”

“During the meeting, a detailed plan was presented to create an outreach with the the stakeholders too in particular with the chambers of Commerce,local chapters of professional institutions like ICSI, ICAI etc,” the statement said.

Bukhari further highlighted the importance of the steps taken by the Union Corporate Affairs ministry in the ease of doing business processes and talked about the recently established Central Scrutiny cell.