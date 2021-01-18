Ensuring quality of fertilisers, pesticides, seeds | Director Law Enforcement AP&FWD directs for regular inspection, sampling drive

The Director Law Enforcement Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department (AP&FWD) J&K, Abdul Rahim Samoon today instructed officers of the enforcement wing to gear up men and machinery for conducting regular inspection and sampling of products for testing purpose so that the farmers and orchardists are provided the quality products.

The Director said this during a virtual meet convened here to review the overall working of law enforcement agency. He insisted to frame checking squads for Kashmir Division so that the menace of spurious pesticides is controlled and accused are dealt under the tenets of law.

He stressed upon the Enforcement Officers for successful implementation of Road Map for supply of quality inputs in Kashmir Division and added that the prime objective of the enforcement wing of the department is to ensure that quality fertilizers, pesticides and seeds are made available to the farmers through proper sale outlets. He directed officers to put in every effort to safeguard farmers interests.