Entrepreneurship awareness programme concludes at SKUAST

A 6 day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme highlighting ‘entrepreneurship approach, skill and challenges’ organised by division of Veterinary Biochemistry, Faculty of Veterinary Science of SKUAST-Kashmir in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Development institute of India (Ahmadabad ) and NAHEP-SKUAST-Kashmir.

Organizing secretary Dr Shahzada Mudasir Rashid on the occasion emphasized the need for holistic and sustainable entrepreneurship development in the Union Territory of J&K.

Head Division of Veterinary Biochemistry Prof Manzoor Rehman identified utmost need of entrepreneurship cell at university level for technical assistance of professional graduates to undertake independent ventures.

The chief guest of the occasion Dean FVSc, SKUAST-Kashmir Prof M A Paul highlighted the importance of program with special reference to theme.

The prominent speakers were Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi of Department of Managemental Studies Kashmir University, Mr. Abdul Hamid – CEO Hamid Motors, Prof. M R Fazli- incharge MLRI Manasbal, Prof A. A.Ahanger of SKUAST-K, Dr Rameez Ali Dar of MLRI Manasbal and Dr FarhatUmer (Motivational Speaker).