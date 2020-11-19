Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 11:46 PM

Entrepreneurship devprog concludes at SKUAST-K

With an am to inculcate entrepreneurial aptitude and build business skills among the students of the university, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir organised a three-month entrepreneurship development and skill-building course.

According to a statement by the university, the programme was conducted by the prestigious Lemon School of Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the university’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell under ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the IDP of SKUAST-K.

About 75 undergraduate and postgraduate students from agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, forestry and other streams of the university participated in the web-based programme, which was designed to train and develop entrepreneurial skills to enable them to take up entrepreneurship as a career.

