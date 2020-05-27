Evacuate stranded people from outside countries: KCCI

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday demanded evacuation of people stranded in different countries.

A KCCI spokesperson said they have been receiving distress messages from stranded members of the business community and even students from various places especially Dubai, Mascat and Kyrgyzstan.

“The students from Kyrgyzstan have also forwarded a list of 381 persons along with all details who are waiting to be shifted to Srinagar,” said the spokesperson.

In view of the difficult financial conditions of the stranded persons in foreign countries, the spokesperson urged the government of India to consider their evacuation on humanitarian grounds, the spokesperson said.