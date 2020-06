Excise department has claimed to have destroyed poppy crop spread over a total of 102 kanals of land in various areas of Kashmir division.

Deputy Excise Commissioner, Executive Kashmir said that Excise Enforcement teams headed by Excise & Taxation Officer South Kashmir, Excise & Taxation officer North Kashmir and Excise and Taxation Officer Central Kashmir destroyed illicit poppy crop in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Budgam areas of Kashmir division.