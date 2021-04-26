Executive committee of CDI Srinagar reconstituted

The government on Monday reconstituted the Executive Committee of Craft Development Institute (CDI), Srinagar.

11-member Executive Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Skill Development Department.

“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, it is hereby ordered that the Executive Committee of Craft Development Institute, Srinagar shall comprise Administrative Secretary, Skill Development Department as Chairman, Director, Skill Development Department, J&K as Vice Chairman,” read the Government Order No:373-JK(GAD) of 2021.

As per the order, Director, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir, a representative each of Finance Department and Planning, Development & Monitoring Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Executive Director, National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmadabad, Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, New Delhi or his nominee, president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Srinagar, Head, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir will be its members.

Director Craft Development Institute, Srinagar will be its Member Secretary.