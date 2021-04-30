Executive President J&K Bank given warm send off

J&K Bank gave a warm send off to one of its top most officers Ghulam Nabi Teli, who retired Friday as the Bank’s Executive President. With a wide-ranging experience spanning over three-and-half decades, G N Teli served the Bank in different capacities rising through the ranks to one of its top positions.

Chairman and MD R K Chhibber along with Executive Presidents Arun Gandotra and Sunil Gupta, Presidents, Vice-presidents and other senior officers of the Bank attended a simple farewell meeting held at the bank’s Corporate Headquarters lawns, the bank said in a press handout.

Commending his role in serving the bank, the CMD said, “I have seen Teli as one of the most diligent and meticulous officers in the bank whose attention for detail remains outstanding. His punctuality and commitment towards this institution will continue to inspire us. I wish him a very happy and fulfilling post-retirement life.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Nabi Teli said, “I feel immensely fortunate to see this long and eventful journey of thirty-five years concluding well. Whatever I have learned and earned during these unforgettable years of my life has mostly been possible because of this great institution.”

“Today I would like to thank all my seniors, friends and colleagues for their guidance, support and love throughout my career. I will take many wonderful friendships and fond memories of times shared with all of you during my service years”, he added.