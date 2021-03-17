Explore more possibilities for strengthening skill development ecosystem in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for exploring more possibilities for strengthening skill-development ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting on skill development here at Raj Bhavan.

Emphasizing on employment-oriented skill development, the Lt Governor observed that developing emerging Skill Sets among the people, especially the youth and women folks will fill the Skill Gap as per the job-market demand and create better livelihood opportunities.

The Lt Governor also sought suggestions and recommendations from concerned functionaries for better execution and evolving best model of skill development. He asked the officers to visit other States for getting a better exposure and understanding of different aspects of the skill development model being implemented there.

During the meeting, Sunil Khanna, Member EC, PanIIT Alumni India; Kalyan T Chakravarthy, Executive Director, PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation and Sh. Chittaranjan Samantaray from PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation, shared their expertise and experiences on skill development.

They also gave a detailed presentation of PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation’s non-profit job-oriented skill development model from Jharkhand.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department; BK Singh, Secretary, School Education; Simrandeep Singh, Secretary to the Government, IT Department; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, CEO Mission Youth and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Sanjay Kumar Dahiya, Registrar IIT Jammu and Sh. Naresh Kumar from IIT Jammu were also present.

Later, the Lt Governor released a booklet of PI-WOT, a Global Virtual Technology Summit to be organized by PanIIT Alumni India from 26th-27th June, 2021.

While addressing the members of PanIIT Alumni India through virtual mode, the Lt Governor appreciated PanIIT Alumni India for taking this initiative with the objective to bring together different stakeholders including innovators, thinkers, researchers and changemakers to deliberate on technology and its application which would benefit the country at large in the coming times.

“India is eyeing to be the global leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s undeterred resolve to push for a new India would materialize as the country is striving to be ‘AatmaNirbhar’,” said the Lt Governor.