Farm machinery distributed among farmers of Ganderbal

Farm machinery and organic fertilizers worth Rs 5 lakh were distributed among the farmers of Pati Shalabugh, the village adopted under organic vegetable cluster of sub division of Ganderbal.

The distributed items included 5 irrigation pump sets, 38 manually operated carts, 12 tool kits, 10 Knap sack Battery operated, 30 Poly Films by a team of officers headed by the Director Agriculture Kashmir.

The Chief Agriculture Officer and the field functionaries of the district were asked to utilize all the professional capabilities and transfer the latest agriculture technologies and innovations to the farmers for making agriculture more profitable economic activity.

The officers of sub division were instructed to involve young and fresh minds in the agriculture sector and train them in latest techniques and marketing trends so that they can compete in national agriculture market for earning their livelihood with dignity from this sector.

The Chief Agriculture Officer was asked to hold awareness camps for farmers about the latest farming trends and reach out to the farming community for over all promotion of the sector.

Earlier, Chief Agriculture Officer briefed the team about the crop status and some prestigious projects being implemented in district. Later the Director took a review meeting of officers and emphasized for taking all necessary steps for doubling the farmers income by 2022.