UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 12:36 AM

Farmers group sent on training tour

UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 12:36 AM
A group of 20 farmers hailing from the Districts of Jammu Division was today flagged off by Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, for 5 day Training outside the Jammu and Kashmir UT.

During the tour, the farmers shall be taken to Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station Jachh (Nurpur), District Kangra, Bee Research Station Nagrota, KVK Bilaspur and Khan Mashroom and Training Centre, Nangal.

They shall be imparted training on meadow plantation of guava, mushroom production, basics of nursery management, standard propagation techniques, high density plantation, protected cultivation, canopy management besides new techniques of developing colonies of bee hives and scientific extraction of the honey and its marketing.

