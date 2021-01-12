Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:02 AM

'Farming, farmers contributed immensely to development of country'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said farming and farmers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of the country.

Extending greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri, which is on Wednesday, MakarSankranti, Pongal, BhogaliBihu, Uttarayan and PoushParva, on January 14, he said these festivals are an opportunity for the countrymen to honour the relentless hard work of the farmers.

These festivals are celebrated in different forms throughout India, but they all are associated with the joy and gaiety related to harvesting new crops, Kovind said.

He said people celebrate these festivals with a sacred bath, special offerings, charity and rituals.

“Farming and farmers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of the country. These festivals are an opportunity for the countrymen to honour the relentless hard work of our farmers,” the president was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RashtrapatiBhavan.

“May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country,” he said.

