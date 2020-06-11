Fashion designer Nikhil Mehta holds online talk with JK youth

Under JKSDM Covid-19 Lets sKill IT online program, Nikhil Mehta, leading Fashion Designer and owner of the leading fashion chain “Ashmina” delivered an online talk to the youth of J&K on employment, entrepreneurship and highlighted the available opportunities in fashion and retail industry at national and international level.

According to statement, the inaugural session of today’s program was attended by Director, Skill Development Department Sajad Hussain Ganai, Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission Peer Ghulam Nabi Suhail, Vice President, Zomato-India Mohammad Mutaher and other senior officers of JKSDM. Around 100 candidates with background of retail, tailoring and beauty therapy sector attended the program.

While interacting with the candidates, Nikhil said, “I have a strong connection with Kashmir’s art and craft especially Pashmina. In my recent fashion show, I have used designs inspired from Kashmir’s splendid art and style.”

Apart from answering the relevant queries of the candidates, Nikhil also encouraged youth to avail entrepreneurship opportunities and focus on establishing their own startups.

The statement said candidates including professionals, home makers, unemployed youth and students pursuing professional courses are receiving training for these courses in JKSDM affiliated institutions namely Amargyan Institute of Computer Sciences & Technology, Evergreen Computer Institute, Sri Sri Kaushal Vikas Kendra, Sampark Global and Zain-ul-abideen Computer Training Centre, National Institute of Technical Trainings, Infotech Institute of IT, Wyath Multi-Skills School, Super Computer College, GKIETR, Falkan Skill School and Gyan Institute of Vocational Trainings. Besides, daily class by instructors, the candidates are also getting an opportunity to interact with reputed industry experts.