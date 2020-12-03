FC Finance directs physical verification of projects completed in 2019-20

Finance Department on Thursday issued a circular directing physical verification of projects and works completed during 2019-2020 and ongoing works of 2020-21 across Jammu and Kashmir.

“No work can be executed without budgetary support, administrative approval, e-tendering, technical sanction and other codal formalities as per General Financial Rules (GFR). All works are executed as per Detailed Project Report (DPR)/estimates, 100 percent physical verification has been mandated to instill accountability and transparency,” reads the circular issued by the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, DrArun Kumar Mehta.

The Finance Department has also uploaded the list of all completed works and projects during 2019-20 alongwith photographs in public domain on its website.

“All executing agencies and officers shall lend necessary assistance to physical verification teams to achieve the desired objective. It shall be the responsibility of the inspecting teams to examine whether all basic codal formalities like AA, Technical Sanction, e-tendering have been adhered to besides examining availability of budgetary support, DPR, tendered/allotted cost and expenditure incurred,” reads the circular.

It states that: “In case Regional Director considers it possible to get any work technically inspected by Directorate of Designs, Inspections and Quality Control, he/she may take-up the matter with the Chief Engineer concerned under intimation to Finance Department/PW (R&B) Department.”

The denial of information, on part of any executing agency, will be viewed seriously and strict disciplinary action shall be initiated.

The FC Finance’s instructions reads that any deficiency found during the inspection with regard to Union Territory or District Sector works shall be brought in the notice of concerned Executive Engineer directly by the DSEO.

“Serious deficiencies (found in any) shall be brought in the notice of the Chief Engineer Road and Building or Head of the executing agency concerned by the Regional Directors (E&S) for carrying out necessary remedial measures,” the circular has added while stating that in case of blatant deviation of codal formalities as may be observed by the inspecting teams, the same shall be brought in the notice of the Administrative Department/Finance Department by the Regional Directors (E&S) with complete details.