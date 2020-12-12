FC Finance issues fresh guidelines to streamline 'revenue and capital expenditure'

Warning the Drawing and Disbursing Officers and Treasury Officers to strictly follow financial rules, the Finance Department has issued guidelines to streamline ‘revenue and capital expenditure’ in Government Departments.

Issuing certain guidelines for timely completion of work, release of payments, and fixing responsibility for delay in work on officials/contractors/executing agencies, the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, DrArun Kumar Mehta has mandated for the Treasury Officers that they shall point-out exceptional delays by respective Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) without adequate reasons and accordingly, submit monthly delay reports.

Similarly, the emphasis has been given on timely delivery of goods and services of immense importance. However, in the event of delay beyond prescribed limits, the reasons for delays were sought.

“If delay is attributable to suppliers/contractor penalty as stipulated in contract document should be levied and relaxation of these conditions shall be made only with approval of the next higher authority,” the FC Finance’s directives read.

The order adds that “If the delay is due to the executing agency, it should be brought in the notice of the administrative department for corrective measures against the concerned.”

The DDOs/Treasuries have also been directed to make due payments to the contractors so that execution of work can be done as per the contract, while the security deposit shall remain withheld for defect liability period and shall be released only after satisfactory completion of the work.

“Wherever advances have been provided to the firms or companies for supply of goods, the goods should be received within the time frame laid in the supply order. In the event of delay of supplies beyond prescribed limits, penalty as stipulated in the supply order should be levied,” the FC Finance’s direction says.

On the other hand, the Treasury Officers were directed that no bills beyond the allotted cost or any revision by provisions of General Financial Rules (GFR) shall be entertained in the treasuries.

The funds earmarked under the beneficiary-oriented schemes shall be disbursed strictly in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

“Beneficiary related bills shall not be entertained by the treasury officer unless schemes are registered on the PFMS portal from February 1, 2021,” the Finance Department’s directions say.

As far as parking of funds, the treasury officers shall not entertain it (parking of funds) under civil deposits unless sanctioned by the Finance Departments.