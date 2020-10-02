Business, Today's Paper
FC Finance's office establishes control room

The Finance department today sets up a control room for Kashmir province to look into public suggestions or requests demanding attention of Financial Commissioner, Finance regarding B2V3.

This control room so constituted shall function from 9:00 am in the morning till 9:00 pm in the evening from 2nd-12th of this month. In this connection the department has designated 4 officials to receive the necessary feedback in context of Back to Village-III requiring attention of Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, who is also the designated Nodal Officer, Kashmir Division from the LG administration.

The designated officials with contact and their time slots of duty are Manzoor Ahmad 9541218790 (9 am to 3 pm) 0194-2506154, Syed Naseem 7006958959 (9 am to 3 pm) 0194-2506052, Aftab Ahmad 7006823155 (3 pm to 9 pm) 0194-2506132, and Shahnawaz Qadiri 8492096339 (3 pm to 9 pm) 0194-2506081, 0194-2506098.

