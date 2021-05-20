FCIK, Admin join hands to make oxygen plant functional at Rangreth

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) in league with Government and other agencies today made a 600 cylinder oxygen plant functional in industrial area Rangreth.

In a statement issued, FCIK President Shahid Kamili and other senior members of the amalgam made hectic efforts with Government agencies to make the oxygen plant (Enn Dee gases) functional.

“This would augment the much needed oxygen supply in hospitals of Kashmir. The plant was lying defunct from last seven years. Our team including members of FCIK, army engineers and civil administration, airforce made it sure to get it completed in a record time. 600 cylinder capacity oxygen will definitely address demand in a big way,” FCIK President said.

“FCIK President said that all his team is working with Government and non-government agencies to provide relief to the People in pandemic. He urged all the unit holders and affiliated federations to lend helping hand to the people in their respective areas of Kashmir and support administration in Covid containment,” the statement reads.