FCIK condoles demise

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has condoled the demise of Nissar Ahmad Najar (Kamrazi).

According to a statement issued here, FCIK held a condolence meeting under President ShahidKamili to honour the memory of Nissar Ahmad Kamrazi. The meeting paid rich tributes to Kamrazi and extended condolence to his family, friends and Industrial Estate Sopore.

FCIK Secretary General Secretary OveesQadir Jamie said, “we pray to Allah to give his family & Industrial Estate Sopore patience and courage to bear this loss. He had an immense in-depth knowledge of dendrology particularly of the coniferous trees grown in the forests.

He had memorised all state and central Forest related rules and laws.” “Kamrazi was talented, bright, promising, and hardworking always supporting the Youth on business front. He was full of ideas on innovations that industry in Kashmir could adopt for survival. He has always worked hard for the upliftment of the Business Community and has great understanding of the Business scenario of Kashmir,” the statement said.