FCIK discusses COVID-19 scenario

A team of Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK met Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Basser Khan at SKICC to discuss the COVID-19 scenario.

According to a statement issued here, President FCIK Shahid Kamli put forth various suggestion to overcome the current pandemic. “Kamli said that we have kept Oxygen plants running for sufficient supply of oxygen and we are working on revival of the sick oxygen plants. He suggested that the Industrial units shall be allowed to work and assured the government that SOP’s will be followed and passes may be issued to the Industrial units in organized and unorganized sector. Those Industrial units manufacturing essential goods may be kept open in lockdown,” it said.

The Secretary General FCIK Ovees Qadir Jamie said that the FCIK is with govt in the pandemic situation but at the same time economic activities shall also continue while following the SOP’s. “As the valley has already suffered lot economically, so we have to take measures so that business should not suffer. Further, the government is imposing lockdown and the banks are charging interest to us and they are doing their business when our establishments are closed, there should interest reduction from banks to the tune of 2% on all business accounts. Every time business community has to come to government when there is lockdown, FCIK demands that Business Loss Insurance Product may be implemented with the Insurance companies. Jamie said, that the pending Interest Subvention may be released before the EID festival,” the statement reads.

FCIK suggested that for travellers RTPCR test with validity of 96 hours should be kept mandatory with the ticket and shall be linked with PNR to avoid spread of virus.