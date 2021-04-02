FCIK dismayed over lack of Kashmir's representation in newly constituted PCC

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has flayed the government for forming the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) without any representation from the Kashmir region.

In a statement, the apex body of Industrialists FCIK stated that the “formation of the JKPCC without any representation to the officials of the Kashmir region smells malice towards the industry of a particular region.”

“ Srinagar Municipal Commissioner is equally responsible as Jammu Municipal Commissioner. Why SMC Commissioner doesn’t figure in the 14 member JKPCC. Likewise Principal Medical College Jammu has been nominated as a member of the committee and the name of Principal Srinagar Medical College doesn’t figure in the list. We are restraining to say officials and the business community of a region has been deliberately ignored to serve the interests of a particular section of society only,” FCIK said in a statement.

“ Earlier one post used to be reserved for President FCIK in the committee. But this time the government has not given any representation to the FCIK. This is unfortunate. On one hand the government is seeking cooperation of unit holders to revive the business sector in J&K. On the other hand it is ignoring the role of business association. In the past FCIK President as a member of the committee would strengthen the synergy between the government and unit holders for speedy issuance of pollution certificates and adherence to environmental guidelines.”

Meanwhile, FCIK President Shahid Kamili has appealed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor to LG Baseer Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce to look into the issue and ensure equal representation to both regions at official level as well as industry level.