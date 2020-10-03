FCIK new admin council takes oath

The recently elected administrative council of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) took oath at a ceremony held on Saturday. Industrialist Shahid Kamili, who is the new FCIK president along with seven other administrative council members took their oaths.

Addressing the FCIK members, Kamili said he was keen to work for the benefit of the industrial unit holders. Among others who took the oath includes senior vice president Ghulam Jeelani, vice president Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, general secretary Owaise Qadir Jami, Joint general secretary Zubair Ahmad, secretary Muhammad Altaf, Publicity secretary Muhammad Rafiq and secretary Daniyal Qureshi. Among others who addressed the gathering includes past FCIK presidents and industrialists Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Shakeel Qalander.

Also present at the event were Director Industries Mahmood Ahmad Shah, MD SIDCO and SICO, Director Handicrafts. President JK Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya and chairman PHD Chamber (J&K Chapter) Baldev Singh also addressed the audience.