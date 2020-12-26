FCIK raises industry issues with Advisor Baseer at Lassipora IE

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan along with Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) team headed by President Shahid Kamli visited Industrial Estate Lassipora to assess the functioning of various business units there besides taking stock of their issues and concerns.

In the statement FCIK said that it raised several issues including taking stakeholders in confidence, while framing the Industrial policy. “The 2016-26 Industrial policy is in vogue but the Marketing cover provided to industrial sector has been withdrawn. FCIK demands purchase from local industrial sector rather than getting supplies from outside J&K. FCIK put forth various demands which includes the new Industrial Policy be made favorable to unit holders and the existing Industrial Policy and related orders shall be kept in force not in abeyance, particularly related to marketing issue as the finance department had issued the order. The local industry shall be given the price preference by the government and government should purchase from local Industry rather than GeM portal orders. As recently there has been orders worth crores which have been taken over by outsiders,” the statement reads.

The FCIK demanded immediate release of pending departmental payments as “the government department outstanding to the SSI sector is to the tune of 350 crores.”

The FCIK also raised the issue of Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act (SARFAESI) and demanded that the order related SARFAESI act for taking the Assets within 60 days shall be kept in abeyance.