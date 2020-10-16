FCIK team visits gutted units at IE Khunmoh

A team of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) along with Director Industries & Commerce and MD SIDCO visited the gutted units at Industrial Estate Khunmoh.

In a statement, Secretary General Ovees Qadir Jamie, said the two gutted units were carrying activities of tyre retreading and printing.

“The fire damaged all plant, machinery and structure of the units. The loss assessment of the units have been carried out. FCIK President Shahid Kamili assured full support to the units and has requested to Director Industries & Commerce and MD SIDCO to provide immediate relief to the units,” said Jamie in the statement. According to FCIK, the fire incidents in the estate is a major concern with no fire tenders available.