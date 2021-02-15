FCIK welcomes Ease of Doing Business process in J&K

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has welcomed the simplified business establishment process approved by the LG’s administration on Saturday aimed to pave way for ease of doing business in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement the chamber said that the members appreciated the decision of LG Sinha to form separate committees for organised and unorganised sectors to be constituted for grant of requisite approvals and NOCs post unit establishment.

“The creation of common facilities in an organised industrial estate like effluent treatment plants, eater storage, sewage, drainage, power distribution systems will definitely make it easy for the committee to grant NOCs and approvals in a short span of time”, observed the members.

“At the same time it also needs to be ensured that units established in unorganised sector are subjected to minimal formalities to avoid any kind of harrasment on one or the other pretext”, the members added.

While deliberating on UdyogAadhar Memorandum, the members observed a number of difficulties with the prescribed form which apparantly looked unfavourable for the local units and asked for some changes or clarifications from LG’s administration.