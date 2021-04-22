FCIK welcomes Industrial Policy

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has welcomed the New Industrial Policy 2021-30 by J&K Government.

President FCIK Shahid Kamili in a statement said that the industry is hopeful that it will promote sustainable, equitable growth in all the regions of J&K. “FCIK appreciates the Government for fixing a timeline of approval of cases at different level. This reflects the seriousness of the Government in reviving industry in J&K. The turnover based incentives and SGST reimbursement will ensure accountability and to promote genuine enterprenuers,” FCIK President said.

Ovees Qadir Jamie Secretary General FCIK said, “the policy needs to be have much needed focus on the existing unit holders, who need marketing cushion from the Government to revive their units which are struggling to compete due to unfavorable conditions and withdrawal of marketing support as per various orders issued by government.” “FCIK offers every kind of support to Govt in implementing the policy and will act as bridge between Government and Unit holders for achieving desired outcomes of the Industrial Policy,” the statement reads.