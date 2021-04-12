FDA declares noodle brand 'Misbranded and Unsafe'

Terming a noodle brand by the name of ‘Sunfeast Yippy Noodles’ as Misbranded and Unsafe, Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration today issued a Food Alert asking the general public to discontinue its usage.

According to the Food Alert, “a sample of “Noodles” (Sunfeast Yippee Noodles) was lifted from the premises of M/s Bhat General Store, Shankerpora, Anantnag, by the concerned Food Safety Officer for analysis. The Director Referral Food Laboratory, Thanjavur (Indian Institute of food processing Technology), where the sample was analysed has declared it as ‘Misbranded and Unsafe.’

The batches of noodles with batch no AR03 date of packaging 18.07.2020 Best Before 09 months and net content 32 g which were sent for analysis revealed presence of extraneous matter, dirt, fibrous matter and insect larvae and higher ash content and alcoholic acidity than prescribed limit, the report revealed.

“The stakeholders who are in possession of any stock of the said product shall not only inform the concerned designated officer(s) about the stock position but also recall the said product from the market forthwith,” it said.