FICCI ARISE to organise first global universities fair

FICCI Alliance for Re-imagining School Education (ARISE) is going to organise its first global universities’ fair called “FICCI Arise International Uni Fair” on March 31 between 5.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

As higher education plays an important role in promoting human development as well as contributing to the economy of a country, FICCI Arise has come up with this universities’ fair to provide students an opportunity to interact with wide-ranging and diverse higher education learning opportunities.

At the fair, students will have an opportunity to choose from top international universities/colleges from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Singapore, India, and other top destinations. Close to 90 universities have already registered, and these include Imperial College London (UK), University of Waterloo (Canada), KREA University (India), PLAKSHA University (India), University of Arizona (USA), Franklin University (Switzerland), California Institute of Arts (USA), King’s College (London), Penn State University (USA), UCL (UK), and more institutions of such repute.