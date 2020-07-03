FICCI holds webinar

Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) organized a webinar on ‘Combating Counterfeiting and Smuggling during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond’ here today.

Organized by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), the event was addressed by Chairman FICCI CASCADE, Anil Rajput; Inspector General, Crime, JK Police, Manish K Sinha; Additional Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Dr Mehraj-ud-din Rather, Former Pr. Director-General, DRI and Former Chairman, Enforcement Committee, World Customs Organization, DP Dash who stressed the need for policy level coordination between police and the industry bodies.