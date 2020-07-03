Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:56 PM

FICCI holds webinar

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:56 PM
Representational Pic
Trending News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

Representational Pic

Mutilated body fished out from Jhelum in Sumbal

Representational Pic

One dead, another injured in road mishap in Kupwara

Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) organized a webinar on ‘Combating Counterfeiting and Smuggling during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond’ here today.

Organized by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), the event was addressed by Chairman FICCI CASCADE, Anil Rajput; Inspector General, Crime, JK Police, Manish K Sinha; Additional Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Dr Mehraj-ud-din Rather, Former Pr. Director-General, DRI and Former Chairman, Enforcement Committee, World Customs Organization, DP Dash who stressed the need for policy level coordination between police and the industry bodies.

Related News