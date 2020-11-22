HDFC Bank in association with PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu organized virtual awareness Webinar to fight against Banking Frauds and Secure Banking.

The webinar was held under the aegis of its “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign today in J&K.

The online conference titled “Fight Against Banking Frauds & Secure Banking ” was attended by scores of eminent persons from academia, industry and civil society of J&K. The aim of holding this webinar was to provide better understanding of the latest trends of economic and cyber frauds that have evolved in resent past.

Prominent among those had a thorough interaction with panelists were Pradeep Multani, Sr Vice President PHDCCI, Toshar Dhar – Regional Head, Risk Intelligence & Control – HDFC Bank Ltd, Tahir Ashraf, SSP Incharge Cyber Crime, Jammu & Kashmir Police Department, Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Jammu Chapter, PHDCCI, Amitabh Sharma – Area Manager, Risk Intelligence & Control –HDFC Bank Ltd , Samar Dev Charak , Trustee, Dogra Educational Trust & Dogra Degree College , Prof. Alka Sharma , Secretary General, Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Besides Pradeep Gandotra , Chairman , Civil Society Jammu , Sanjay Bansal , Chairman Federation of all India Vayapar Mandal , J&K ,Lalit Mahajan , Chairman Federation of Industries –Jammu, Riyaz Ahmad SHO, Inspector, Cyber Police Station J&K Police, Vikrant Kuthiala, Former Chairman PHDCCI Jammu , Rakesh Wazir, Mentor PHDCCI Jammu, Kuldeep Gupta , Co-Chairman PHDCCI Jammu, Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-Chairman PHDCCI Jammu also participated in the conference.