Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 12:48 AM

'Fight against banking frauds'

HDFC Bank organises webinar
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 12:48 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

HDFC Bank in association with PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu organized virtual awareness Webinar to fight against Banking Frauds and Secure Banking.

The webinar was held under the aegis of its “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign today in J&K.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Death of student: Govt suspends members of District Medical Board Sgr

Screengrab of the video advertisement

Twitterati Demand Pulling Down Thermal Wear Ad Portraying Kashmiris in 'bad light'

Representational Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Image

Two including a militant held during search operation in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Army

The online conference  titled “Fight Against Banking Frauds & Secure Banking ” was attended by scores of eminent persons from academia, industry and civil society of J&K. The aim of holding this webinar was to provide better understanding of the latest trends of economic and cyber frauds that have evolved in resent past.

Prominent among those had a thorough interaction with panelists  were Pradeep Multani, Sr Vice President PHDCCI,  Toshar Dhar – Regional Head, Risk Intelligence & Control – HDFC Bank Ltd,  Tahir Ashraf, SSP Incharge Cyber Crime, Jammu & Kashmir Police Department,  Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Jammu Chapter, PHDCCI, Amitabh Sharma – Area Manager, Risk Intelligence & Control –HDFC Bank Ltd , Samar Dev Charak , Trustee, Dogra Educational Trust & Dogra Degree College , Prof. Alka Sharma , Secretary General, Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Besides Pradeep Gandotra , Chairman , Civil Society Jammu , Sanjay Bansal , Chairman Federation of all India Vayapar Mandal , J&K ,Lalit Mahajan , Chairman Federation of Industries –Jammu,  Riyaz Ahmad SHO, Inspector, Cyber Police Station J&K Police,  Vikrant Kuthiala, Former Chairman PHDCCI Jammu ,  Rakesh Wazir, Mentor PHDCCI Jammu,   Kuldeep Gupta , Co-Chairman PHDCCI Jammu, Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-Chairman PHDCCI Jammu also participated in the conference.

Related News